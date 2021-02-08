It was turned into a LEGO set and inspired a Super Bowl commercial. Now, the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle is being turned into a documentary.

On November 7, four days after the 2020 presidential election, Rudy Giuliani held a press conference not at the Four Seasons hotel, which would make sense, but at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Philadelphia’s soon-to-be most famous landscaping business next to a sex shop. How the heck did that happen? The short answer is: “Giuliani.” The longer answer will be provided in the still-untitled doc, which “will give a firsthand account of the rollercoaster journey that one well-meaning small business in Philadelphia went through when they agreed to host a political press conference in the midst of the most hard-fought American election in recent history.”

Christopher Stoudt has directed a feature documentary about Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia-based small business that gained notoriety after Rudy Giuliani held an impromptu and chaotic press conference to discuss then-President Donald Trump’s planned legal challenges to the election ballot-counting process… The film will include interviews with key executives of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, including owner Marie Siravo and director of sales Sean Middleton.

Stoudt, who was nominated for an Emmy for his documentary Lost LA: Descanso Gardens, should have no problem getting Rudy to sit down for an interview. Clearly.

