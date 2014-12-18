Fox News Anchor Twitter Rants Against The ‘Idiots’ Behind ‘The Interview’ For Upsetting North Korea

After Sony decided to shelve The Interview permanently in the wake of threats against movie theaters by the cyberhackers Guardians of the Peace (who we now know originate from North Korea), many in Hollywood lost their sh*t, railing against the terrorists who caused this mess. They blamed the Guardians of the Peace for forcing the hand of Sony with threats of violence, they blamed Sony for caving to their demands, and they blamed those terrorists for messing with the United States of America’s freedom of expression.

Fox News’ Greta Van Susteren, however, took a different tack: She blamed Sony for making the movie in the first place.

How #stupid– #Sony could have made a fictional movie but instead insults unstable country w/nuclear weapons.Sony= #idiots — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) December 17, 2014

I have been to North Korea 3 times – and Sony may think they are clever but they are ignorant. They don't get it. — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) December 17, 2014

Just like #hollywood glorifying #torture and then being scandalized when USA really does it — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) December 17, 2014

. #Sony is so consumed with making $ that it does not use good judgment;if they had called me, I would have set them straight;been to NK 3x — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) December 17, 2014

anyone who has been to NK knows how dangerous it is and would not have been so stupid to make that movie; — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) December 17, 2014

Sony could have made up a country and done the movie-instead Sony shows how ignorant it is of the dangers w/NK — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) December 17, 2014

EVERY ROOM in NK has pics of their leader and it is a crime to insult leader; #Sony is ignorant of NK; erratic country w/ nukes — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) December 17, 2014

So, instead of being angry about the fact that terrorists had threatened violence, instead of being angry that Sony had given into the terrorists’ demands, and instead of being angry that this will invariably lead to a chilling effect on creative expression (in fact, it already has), Greta Van Susteren is saying that Sony should’ve nipped this thing in the bud. She is saying that, whenever there’s a lunatic involved, we should keep our mouth’s shut. She is saying that our creative choices should be dictated by crazy people in foreign countries.

Greta Van Susteren is not saying stand up to the terrorists; she’s saying don’t piss them off. Hell, even Mitt Romney is encouraging Sony to release the movie, for free, online just to spite the North Koreans. This is the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, GRETA. We piss off whomever the hell we damn well please.

via Mediatite