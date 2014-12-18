Fox News Anchor Twitter Rants Against The ‘Idiots’ Behind ‘The Interview’ For Upsetting North Korea

After Sony decided to shelve The Interview permanently in the wake of threats against movie theaters by the cyberhackers Guardians of the Peace (who we now know originate from North Korea), many in Hollywood lost their sh*t, railing against the terrorists who caused this mess. They blamed the Guardians of the Peace for forcing the hand of Sony with threats of violence, they blamed Sony for caving to their demands, and they blamed those terrorists for messing with the United States of America’s freedom of expression.
Fox News’ Greta Van Susteren, however, took a different tack: She blamed Sony for making the movie in the first place.
So, instead of being angry about the fact that terrorists had threatened violence, instead of being angry that Sony had given into the terrorists’ demands, and instead of being angry that this will invariably lead to a chilling effect on creative expression (in fact, it already has), Greta Van Susteren is saying that Sony should’ve nipped this thing in the bud. She is saying that, whenever there’s a lunatic involved, we should keep our mouth’s shut. She is saying that our creative choices should be dictated by crazy people in foreign countries.
Greta Van Susteren is not saying stand up to the terrorists; she’s saying don’t piss them off. Hell, even Mitt Romney is encouraging Sony to release the movie, for free, online just to spite the North Koreans. This is the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, GRETA. We piss off whomever the hell we damn well please.
“Sony should have known better than to put on that skimpy dress and go to a club full of men who were drinking. In some countries, it’s a crime for a woman to be dressed as skantily as that. Then Sony gyrated in front of a stable man who is known to carry a gun. It’s Sony’s fault for being forcibly raped.”
OK, the rape analogy is a bit forced, but as a former prosecutor, Greta should know better than to blame the victim.
Not that I’m very sympathetic to a multi-billion dollar conglomerate, but it’s put the blame where it belongs, Ms. Plasticface McScientologist.
Got to love the fact that she repeatedly insults North Korea as being erratic and unstable while saying that you shouldn’t insult North Korea. I guess if you have been there three times you can do that, kinda like calling your fat friend “fatass” because, you know, he is your friend.
I agree with a lot of what you said. Everybody wants to throw out the free speech defense, and I can understand that, but even if this movie was about 2 bumbling idiots that are tasked with pulling off an assassination, there is absolutely no way in hell anyone could do the same when it comes to our President (whoever they are at any given time). [en.wikipedia.org] It’s a felony offense in itself. What if someone had made a comedy about the assassination of MLK or Kennedy? Would we laugh at that? How about a lighthearted rom-com about 2 people that found love while on one of the planes headed for the WTC? Would that be okay to make? Free speech right?
Meanwhile in a Sony Boardroom “We just lost a gajillion dollars! You people are idiots!”
Maybe she is right. Just because he is a dictator, just because he is our enemy, it’s probably, in hindsight, foolish to think you can make a comed about killing a real person and there not be consequences. No one is saying the hackers are justified, but it seems reasonable that this was the consequence of Sonys actions.
I don’t see any hypocrisy in being angry that 1) North Korea pressured Sony via hacking; 2) Sony capitulated.
And since when is loving your country something only conservatives get to do?
@K.G. Maybe I’m missing something, but what liberal bloggers are doing a fist pumping America 180? If you mean the last line in the post here, I’m not quite sure that fits what you’re describing. I haven’t seen any liberal bloggers rattling sabers. In fact, the only saber-rattling I’ve seen has been Newt calling DPRK’s industrial sabotage/hacking “an act of war.” Even Mittens Romney hasn’t gone that far (has he? I haven’t been watching twitter).
But you’re asserting a false choice, too. I haven’t seen anyone asserting that the two choices are 1) beating chests & rattling sabers; and 2) censoring a movie.
Maybe I’m reading your post wrong, I dunno. But basically, when I’m getting from the Left is that they’re pissed Sony has capitulated. Which is the same thing that the Right is pissed about.
Really, this whole farce seems to be eliciting similar opinions from both sides. Sony shouldn’t have caved. Sony did, because despite the ingrained alliance of conservatism and large corporations, the corporation will always act to save its butt. In this case, by limiting their liability.
I guaran-fucking-tee you someone at Sony is cackling with glee at all the free publicity they’re getting over this movie, and being able (as a huge corporation) to play the victim card, and further being able (as a multinational HQed in Japan) to play the red-blooded freedom-fries loving free market ‘Murican corpporation. Sure, they pissed $100 million down the toilet making this movie, but they’ll find some way to release it and make money, and be benefitting from the free publicity the whole way.
So do we have to actually kill him first before a movie can be made? Like Bin Laden? I’m pretty sure Sadam Hussein bit it in movies before he was actually hanged.
Sony is a Japanese company. Japan has a different relationship with North Korea than we do. A threat against Japan is very real, and I understand why they pulled the movie.
I think that his is just as much a blow to NK as showing the movie would be. Is speaks to KJU’s ego and the worthlessness of their freedom. The resources and people of NK are of such little value, it’s not worth upsetting their dictator.
@K.G.
Are you trying to say that normally liberal bloggers are totally against free speech? Your argument is quite dumb, and I’m pretty sure you are too.
It really boils down to this: Is destabilizing Northeast Asia (Japan, South Korea, China, Russia) with potentially horrific consequences to human beings worth a movie? I argue that it’s not worth it because nobody knows what Kim Jeong-Uen would do. BTW, it’s not censorship if it’s not mandated by the government. Perhaps we should call it cinematic blackmail?
Holy shit, if Pres Obama had even remotely hinted at something like what she said FAUX News would have had a fucking field day, saying he’s a coward and the freedom of speech is not a priority for him, on and on. Fucking hypocrites.