Frances McDormand Delivered A Rousing Speech After Winning The Best Actress Oscar

#2018 Oscars
03.04.18 13 hours ago 3 Comments

Frances McDormand just took home the Oscar for Best Actress for her work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (and she did it without swearing).

The 60-year-old actress has been sweeping up awards left and right for her portrayal as a grieving mother out for revenge after the murder of her daughter in Three Billboards, so her win at the Oscars this year comes as no surprise. McDormand’s performance as Mildred in the film earned her plenty of critical acclaim because really, who doesn’t want to see McDormand giving a bunch of complacent, racist cops in small-town Missouri hell for being terrible at their job?

Not only did McDormand give a kick ass acceptance speech, she also gave Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim a shout out. But it was what happened towards the end of McDormand’s time on stage that proved truly inspirational. Never one to mince words or avoid controversy, McDormand thanked her “tribe” before setting her Oscar down and giving the celebrity-filled room at the Dolby Theater a bit of perspective. She rallied all of the women who were nominated in any category this year to stand and be recognized for their achievements. She also encouraged the men in the audience to listen to those women and invite them to their offices to get their stories financed before championing inclusion riders. We’ll save you the search on Google:

Frances McDormand campaigning for Most Badass Actress of the Year everyone.

TOPICS#2018 Oscars
TAGS2018 OSCARSFRANCES MCDORMANDOSCARSThree Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

