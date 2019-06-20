Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Netflix isn’t messing around in their quest to offer something for everybody. That includes showcasing high-profile actors in testosterone-fueled projects like Triple Frontier (Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, and Charlie Hunnam all whoop ass), and that same audience should be pleased to see the impending arrival of Point Blank, starring Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie (also beloved to MCU fans as Crossbones and Falcon/New Captain America).

The action thriller, which bears no resemblance to the 1967 movie (a neo-noir starring Lee Marvin) of the same name, sees Grillo (as a murder suspect) and Mackie fighting for their lives against multiple groups and corrupt cops. It looks like a satisfyingly mindless watch. From the synopsis:

When his pregnant wife is kidnapped and held as collateral, Paul, an ER nurse, must team with the badly injured career criminal and murder suspect under his charge in order to save the lives of his wife and unborn child. Pitted against rival gangs and a deadly ring of corrupt cops, the unlikely duo find a way to survive together in the fight of their lives. A gritty, action-packed thriller.

Guns? Check. Fights? Check. Wise-cracks? Check. The only thing missing now is the butter-soaked popcorn.

Netflix’s Point Blank streams on July 12, 2019.