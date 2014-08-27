Frank Oz Explains How George Lucas Nearly Ruined Yoda

Yoda is probably one of the most distinctive and beloved characters from Star Wars, and he’s been animated and voiced by Frank Oz, a Muppeteer trained by Jim Henson and a film director and an actor in his own right. OK, so maybe some of his movies aren’t very good, but when you think Yoda, you hear Oz’s voice.
And Lucas tried to find somebody, anybody, else to replace him for a freakin’ year. Yes, George was trying to wreck this franchise well before the prequels came along.
The admission comes as part of a very long but riveting interview with Oz that covers everything from Star Wars to working with Henson to Oz’s own directorial career. Oz is a fascinating guy on multiple levels, and this is a really in-depth interview worth digging into if you care about any facet of the man’s career. Or if you’re just looking for nuggets about how the Star Wars movies came together despite the best efforts of Lucas; Oz isn’t particularly hostile towards Lucas, but by the end of this you get the sense he’s a bit ambivalent about the man. Still, if you’re a nerd, set aside forty minutes or so; this is a must watch.
May the stories about Lucas almost ruining Star Wars from day one never stop coming out. “He actually thought the ending to Empire was awful, he lobbied hard for Darth Vader to take his helmet off and reveal himself to be this character now known as ‘Jar Jar Binks;”
While the rest of his directing career went off the rails a bit, here are his first 5 film directorial credits from IMDB:
The Dark Crystal
The Muppets Take Manhattan
Little Shop of Horrors
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
What About Bob?
That’s pretty solid.
It is. The man knows his stuff.
THANK you. And let’s not forget all his wonderful cameos, like in Trading Places and American Werewolf in London. I love a Frank Oz cameo.
@JustinJump Also The Blues Brothers.
@PuraPuma YES! I knew I was forgetting a few big ones.
Death at a Funeral (the British version) is hysterically funny. Very underrated.
I was going to list them too as those are great films. He also directed Bowfinger, which is another overlooked little gem of a movie.
Going back and watching the VHS versions that aren’t CGI crap there are these interviews with Leonard Maltin that he does with George Lucas. Lucas looks so pissed during all three interviews and only perks up when taking about the prequels. Funny note…in the final interview he states he would only direct one prequel…wish he would have kept that promise.
Lucas’ brain has always been broken. Such a strange man so out of touch with his own creations.
That’s the thing. Star Wars wasn’t great because of Lucas. Star Wars was great in spite of him.
Bullshit. There wouldn’t BE Star Wars without him, so let’s not say things we both know are untrue. The man’s got his faults but Stars Wars is not “great in spite of him.” Jiminy crackers, you guys kill me.
Star Wars aside, the man also created Indiana Jones and Willow (and I don’t know how you feel about Willow but that was a go-to for me as a kid, I fucking love that movie)….I dunno, lately I’ve been feeling like everybody forgets about what exactly George Lucas did. I owe that dude a fair amount, he pretty much got me into movies.
He’s good at coming up with overall stories, but terrible at pretty much anything else. The prequels are prime examples of that. He’s only good when others do most of the heavy lifting (writing, directing).
Yes. He’s an idea guy. Not really a great director (and horrible with actors) but an AMAZING idea man. And that’s exactly why I think he deserves more respect than he gets.
@JustinJump
Lucas is a control freak who’s about toys and gadgets and money, and the story is only there as a framework. The fact that Star Wars was a great story doesn’t matter to him. He really believes, down to the core of his soul, that Jabba the Hutt and the extra animals on Tatooine make A New Hope a significantly better movie.
If he was in Deep Purple he’d fight like hell to add a three minute sax solo to Smoke on the Water.
@ Kungjitsu
That’s why I said he has his faults. He fell off as he got older. Who doesn’t? Fucking Francis Ford Coppola did. Spielberg has, to an extent. Scorsese did Shutter Island. All varying degrees of falling off, to be sure, but come on. AT THE TIME, George Lucas saw Tatooine in his head and made it how he could, and he should be saluted for that. Fuck all the Special Edition baloney. I’m speaking specifically of 1970s-early 80s George Lucas.
Whoa, cheap shot at Shutter Island, dude.
@SamFrancisco
Haha. Shutter Island is terrible.
The studio had more reign in the original trilogies days. I also think Lucas lost someone along the way, because the prequels’ story lines are banal.
Lucas also has a habit of retconning the shit out of his work. We knew the reason for the clone wars. We knew that those were humans in storm trooper uniforms. Then Lucas said “fuck it”, they are clones.
@JustinJump – I think the problem is that more and more stories are coming out that tell a different story of who actually was the genius behind these great movies. Yes George Lucas had a hand in creating Star Wars & Indiana Jones. BUT, there are so many examples of when these great stories were originally created wherein George Lucas had ideas that would’ve RUINED these films. Just to name a few: he didn’t want Frank Oz voicing Yoda, he wanted the entire 3rd Indiana Jones film to take place in a haunted castle, he did not like the original ending to the trilogy, he wanted all that extra bullshit that he later added in the films to BEGIN with (not just what he wanted later in life), he didn’t want Harrison Ford in the Star Wars, he didn’t want any type of dark ending (Han Solo dying early on the Jedi, Luke taking over for Vader which OMG how awesome would that have been?), every decision he made on Return of the Jedi was motivated by money and appealing to children (what brought down the prequels) thus completely undoing the greatness that Empire brought with it. Further, everything that he chose to do in the prequels and Return of the Jedi were completely the opposite from what was done with the originals (he did not have much influence on Empire) so it’s clear that when he was given full reign and shit the bed more often than not.
@ Ray Peterson
Yea but have you ever read those transcripts between Lucas and Spielberg and Lawrence Kasdan from when they were creating Indiana Jones? Spielberg has MORE than his share of shitty, terrible ideas (and some borderline racist ones)….it’s part of the whole process. Of course in hindsight it sounds like George Lucas almost RUINED Yoda, but at the time, he clearly had a different voice in mind and he wanted to find the exact one he was looking for, but then he also clearly came around and said that Frank Oz was the best for the job. So yea, he had some bad ideas, a lot of good ideas, and the good ones far outweigh the bad, IN SO FAR AS we are talking about 1970s-early 80s Lucas.
Also IMO, etc
Every bad idea in the entire Star Wars franchise is that of George Lucas and every good idea is the result of people with brains overriding his idiocy.
That is why there is not one single good idea in the prequels because no one could challenge his fucktardery anymore.
George Lucas should die of gonorrhea and rot in hell.
/don’t really believe that, it’s just a throwaway joke from Ace Ventura
//dood still sux tho
Regarding the sentiment “he wanted all that extra bullshit that he later added in the films to BEGIN with”, if it actually was in there to begin with, we’d all own unopened bubble packs of little space rats and stormtroopers on the backs of big space lizards. Let’s stop pretending that the added stuff was stupid in and of itself, when in reality pretty much everything in the original trilogy was stupid. But we were kids, it spoke to us, and we’ve never let go of that. It’s really *your* fault that the original trilogy ‘sucks’ now.
The bottom line is no George, no Star Wars. Directing a film is about 10% of the process of getting it up on the screen for everyone to see. After having really only one successful film under his belt, he managed to get the film made after two studios rejected it, created ILM to get the effects he needed, picked John Williams to create the greatest score of all time, convinced 20th Century Fox several times not to cancel the project and to increase the budget, had a hand in editing it, pioneered the use of Dolby technology which has defined how we expect movies to sound almost 40 years on, and basically willed Star Wars into existence against tremendous odds and challenges. If you were alive in the 70’s you’d understand how absurd a movie like Star Wars seemed at the time. And oh, it only went on to gross a quarter billion dollars (in 1970’s dollars) during it’s original theatrical run.
I’m tired of all the middle-aged wannabe hipsters bitching about how George ‘shit on their childhood’. He did no such thing. Your childhood is in the can. It’s done. It’s a memory. It’s immutable. It is what it is and it can’t be changed. That people pretend to be so upset is just a testament to how important Star Wars still is to all of us. The ‘problem’ with Star Wars is that we live in a society now where everyone needs to be outraged about something. George didn’t ruin my childhood, you bastards are ruining my adulthood.
The entertainment landscape would be completely different, and crappier, without George Lucas. He deserves your respect and admiration, not your scorn.
I met Frank Oz last year, and I could barely contain myself. I babbled on with him for like 10 minutes. Hell, I ended up forgetting a lot of what he did, and could only think of Miss Piggy and Yoda. He was incredibly nice.
If Star Wars was looked at through anymore rose-colored glasses, it’d be called Pink Wars: A Rosy Hope. Pink Wars: The Fuscia Strikes Back. Pink Wars: Return of the Magenta
Yuuuuup. The first Star Wars movie? Honestly, not that great. Return of the Jedi? Holy shit, it’s actually pretty terrible. The only one that was even halfway decent in the original trilogy was The Empire Strikes Back. If you looked at the original trilogies a bit more objectively, it’s not all that surprising that the prequels ended up being steaming turds.
@yellowmenace I’d argue A New Hope is a pleasantly unpretentious crowdpleaser with some genuinely great moments. Jedi is a bit of a trainwreck. Empire suffers from the fundamental script problem that Vader is the protagonist and everyone just reacts to him.
“If you looked at the original trilogies a bit more objectively …”
Most art/media isn’t really meant to be looked at objectively or academically, but perhaps more viscerally.
It’s kinda like looking at a Picasso and saying it’s bad because, objectively, he’s coloring outside the lines.
Did he say he left his honeymoon with his first wife to go do voice recordings for SW?
Coming up next on Maury: Yoda stole my husband.
Anyone ever read Journal of the Whills? Or the first draft of The Star Wars? Yeah.
I think he is a visionary absolutely. If you’ve ever read the Making of Star Wars, you see very quickly that he was in WAY over his head and but for the English film crew (which made the movie look like an epic and not a piece of pulp) and certain Hollywood professionals editing and cleaning it up, it could have been really awful. The movie worked because everyone had to temper Lucas’ vision to workability. When he was unfettered by such constraints, the wheels came off.
I love the man for what he created. I just wish he would have stayed behind the scenes in the prequels and let the movies be made by people who were looking to make good films and not farting eeopies and slapstick Threepios.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Kids of a certain age love the prequels, love Jar Jar, and think the original trilogy is pretty stupid. Maybe the prequels were terrible. As discussed above, objectively and academically the original trilogy was pretty stupid, but consumption of media and the power to stick with you has a lot to do with who you were when you saw it.
Nearly ruined Yoda? Has Frank not seen Episodes I-III?
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Yeah seriously, Yoda in the prequels wasn’t even Yoda, he was generic sagely jedi that suddenly loved having crazy lightsaber battles, in direct contradiction to who he was when we first meet him in episode 5.
The original poster of this piece (Dan Seitz) should have watched the complete interview before commenting about it and adding to the #LucasBashing that plague the Internet: Frank Oz states that the voice IS ONLY 10% OF WHAT MAKES A CHARACTER (at least regarding to puppets) and, to support this, he add the George Lucas anecdote.
And besides: why do you consider it could “ruin” Star Wars if Oz didn’t make the voice?
That is, first of all, an ex post facto statement; no one could have ever know Oz’s voice would be so universally loved. And second, MILLIONS of non-English speakers (including myself) grew-up watching Yoda speaking in a lenguage other than English and we love it nontheless. Half of the Europeans (Spaniards, Frenchs, Italians, Germans) still watch the movies in their national lenguages, so…
Something about the tone must be lost in translation because the writing in the prequels is just a nightmare of clusterfuckery to a native speaker.
i second that, not nearly, he did. my little boys, who i would think would be target age, can barely sit through the prequels.
Worst of all is the writing.
Dear sweet jeebus, the writing.
“I don’t like sand.”
GGGGGGEEEEEEYYYAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH FUCK YOU FUCK YOU FUCK YOU HHHRRRRRAAAGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
Who likes sand? WHO LIKES SAND GODDAMN YOU YOU FUCKING SIMPLETON AAAARRGGHHHUUUAAARRRHHHGGGAIOIOINNHHHGGGHHHAAAHHHHHHH
What’s interesting about III is that it’s got Spielberg and Coppola all over it. A lot of people who work closely with them suddenly appeared in the crew list for Episode III, including Coppola’s dialogue coach. My bet is George called in a few markers from his buddies.
@Dan Seitz
Episode III is the least worst of the prequels so it’s no surprise that he called in the cavalry to salvage what possible goodwill remained after the clustertrainfuckwreck that was Episode II, the worst film ever made or will ever be made EVAR IN THE HISTORY OF EVAR GGRRRAAAAGHHIONFURSAAGHHRAAAGGHHUFGRGGGGHHHHH
@Badger
I can’t…I can’t even…but how…how…
/adjusts noose
//kicks out chair
@Sill Bimmons Finally, somebody who agrees with me that Episode II was the fucking worst.
WORST. EPISODE. EVAR.
Lucas is a hammy turd. The prequels WERE mostly terrible. Jar-Jar Binks and the little kid version of Anakin were cinematic abominations.
Star Wars, however, changed cinema forever and it’s influence is still being felt today… both in terms of filmmaking and how films influence popular culture (and vise versa). It’s cool to bag on Lucas – and he’s an easy target. However, Star Wars was HIS creation and that legitimizes his place in film history.
Much like some of the comments about Joan Rivers the past two days, I think a lot of posters dont fully appreciate the how revolutionary Lucas’ Star Wars films were. You gotta look at this shit within the context of the times – and this stuff was mind blowing and had profound influence on an entire generation. Star Wars was to the 1970s as John Ford’s Stagecoach was to the 1940s*.
*and, NO, I am not comparing Lucas with John Ford… just the imact of the films upon their respective generations.