Halloween Kills, the sequel to Danny McBride’s 2018 Halloween retcon, was supposed to be 2020’s big Halloween horror movie. But then something scarier than any Michael Myers’ murder-scene happened: incompetence. Spooky! Halloween Kills was pushed to October 2021, followed by trilogy-capper Halloween Ends in October 2022, but don’t worry, Blumhouse Productions has got something else for you. Something… freaky.

Freaky stars Kathryn Newton as 17-year-old Millie who’s “trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of the Butcher, her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries,” according to the plot synopsis. The Butcher is played by Vince Vaughn, but there’s a twist: Millie swaps bodies with the Butcher, so Vaughn is the high school girl and Newton is the murderer. Freaky is Freaky Friday with a horror movie twist, like how Happy Death Day turned Groundhog Day into a unexpectedly delightful slasher film. They’re even from the same director, Christopher Landon.

Here’s more:

When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends — ultra-woke Nyla, ultra-fabulous Joshua, and her crush Booker — Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree.

Freaky, which also stars Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Celeste O’Connor, opens on November 13.