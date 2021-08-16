WARNING: Spoilers for the ending of Free Guy below.

After Ryan Reynolds managed to convince Brad Pitt to show up for a very brief, but electric, appearance in Deadpool 2, no one should be surprised at Reynolds’ cameo game at this point. And yet, Reynolds still managed to stun audiences with a surprising and unexpected cameo in Free Guy: Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

The Marvel-themed cameo happened during the final battle when Reynolds’ character whips Cap’s shield at Dude, only to have the scene cut to Evans who spits out his coffee and yells, “What the sh*t?” while watching the live stream in a coffee shop. According to Reynolds, this was the biggest ask he’s ever made, and it all come down to Evans being nearby and an all-around great guy. Via Wired:

Getting Evans was one of the biggest favors Reynolds called in. “He was in Boston and I texted him,” Reynolds says, “and being the complete gentleman and stud that he is, he just got in his car, came down, and we had him in and out in under seven minutes.”

As for how the heck Reynolds’ character got a hold of Cap’s shields, director Shawn Levy recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that after acquiring the movie from Fox, Disney was extremely cool with letting the Levy and Reynolds raid its coffers of Marvel and Star Wars IP. And, clearly, Disney liked what it saw because Free Guy has already been greenlit for a sequel.

