In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays Guy, a happy-go-lucky bank teller who learns that he’s a non-playable-character in an open-world video game. It’s kind of like the “Raiders of the Lost Arcade” segment in the “Anthology of Interest II” episode of Futurama, except instead of defeating the Space Invaders, Reynolds has to save his world from an evil tech millionaire played by Taika Waititi. Free Guy also stars Jodie Comer as Milly, who explains the rules of the game to Guy, and Lil Rel Howery as his best friend Buddy.

“I do think it’s the best movie-making experience that I’ve ever had, easily, but also the best movie I’ve ever done,” Reynolds said about Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things). “It’s the most pertinent to our times.” He praised it for speaking “in a broader spectrum of where we are in the world and how we are in the world.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story… one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late.

Free Guy, which has been postponed three times due to the pandemic (it was originally scheduled for last July), finally opens on August 13.