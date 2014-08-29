Frotcast 218: The Sopranos Ending, Joe Sinclitico’s Movie Pitches

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
Comedian Joe Sinclitico and old favorite Ben Kaplan join Bret and Vince this week. We open discussing reporters pestering Sopranos creator David Simon about the Sopranos finale and the big question, DOES TONY DIE?! We wonder, what is the impulse that makes people ask questions about an ending that they’ve already seen? Is it the same impulse that makes them try to explain what’s in the suitcase in Pulp Fiction? As always, Bret has a lot of thoughts, some involving Thanatos.
That seemed a little heavy for the first five minutes of a comedy podcast, so around 10 MINUTES IN, I introduce Bret to the song Creed’s Scott Stapp wrote for the Florida Marlins, “Marlins Will Soar.” I nearly broke Bret with that one. Naturally we try to mash that with the Smash Mouth isolated vocal track. We talk about the Henry Rollins/Robin Williams suicide editorial, then get into David Lynch’s ice bucket challenge, and the ALS ice bucket challenge in general.
About 30 MINUTES IN, I attempt to explain The Identical to Bret, with limited success. We add Joe Sinclitico at 33 minutes, who has a lot of questions about yarmulkas and a bone to pick about us comparing the Chinese automatic sperm extractor to his idea for an ejac box. Ben comes on to talk about the one-year anniversary of losing his left testicle to cancer, and at ONE HOUR TWENTY, Joe King pitches some movies.
I want Bret laughing uncontrollable at the Marlins song to be my ringtone.
It IS just like having friends.
The Sopranos guy is David Chase, mi amigo.
DO MORE MEXICAN PREDATOR BITS!
Joe King is back! That’s the greatest news ever
More Joe King he is so epic every time
Coworker: “You’re laughing like a maniac! What the hell are you listening to?”
Me: “Oh, just my friends! They have this podcast, it’s pretty fuckin awesome. It’s called the Filmdrunk Frotcast, please tell everyone you know.”
I think I got a contact high off of this episode! And I almost peed my pants when it was almost over and out of fuckin nowhere Joe was like, “…SO who wants some movie pitches?!”. I think you kids call that burying the lead (or lede if you’re gay).
Also… guest wise… it’s looking like Burnsy should be up to bat soon! Let’s see if we can talk him into some HOTT GOSS for old times sake.
And… I’ll pour some out for Ben’s ball today… cause that’s what friends do!
I’ve been traveling for work a lot and made it a habit of listening to the frotcast on my flights. This is fine until Scott Stapp singing or the Chinese sperm extractor bits cause me to internally laugh so much the passenger next to me thinks I’m having a seizure.
Man, Joe brought his A game for this one. It was great hearing him on the Frotcast again.
You will believe that MARLINS CAN SOAR!
Qapla! A Joe episode! You guys get extra retarded for him, it’s great.
Duuuuuuuuuuuude, youse guise *are* The Mighty Feklahr’s friends! YOU CAN NEVER GET RID OF HIM.
You need to see the celebrity Bear Grylls episode with C-Tates. Quality TV.
To hear Bret laughing at the Creed song was to hear the exact moment a man loses his mind. My god, that will haunt me forever.
But on the other hand, the scene from The Forest was easily the best Joe movie pitch since The Squirt Locker.
God now I want German chocolate cake.
True story: The Mighty Feklahr’s wedding cake was a German Chocolate cake.
German Ass Pounders: Hospice Edition could actually be heartwarming. The Ass Pounders take some time off from their usual hot asses and do a day of service for the terminally ill.
Kinda like when athletes visit children’s hospitals.
I love how much Bret loves the ultimate Creed song. <3