Frotcast 218: The Sopranos Ending, Joe Sinclitico’s Movie Pitches

Comedian Joe Sinclitico and old favorite Ben Kaplan join Bret and Vince this week. We open discussing reporters pestering Sopranos creator David Simon about the Sopranos finale and the big question, DOES TONY DIE?! We wonder, what is the impulse that makes people ask questions about an ending that they’ve already seen? Is it the same impulse that makes them try to explain what’s in the suitcase in Pulp Fiction? As always, Bret has a lot of thoughts, some involving Thanatos.

That seemed a little heavy for the first five minutes of a comedy podcast, so around 10 MINUTES IN, I introduce Bret to the song Creed’s Scott Stapp wrote for the Florida Marlins, “Marlins Will Soar.” I nearly broke Bret with that one. Naturally we try to mash that with the Smash Mouth isolated vocal track. We talk about the Henry Rollins/Robin Williams suicide editorial, then get into David Lynch’s ice bucket challenge, and the ALS ice bucket challenge in general.

About 30 MINUTES IN, I attempt to explain The Identical to Bret, with limited success. We add Joe Sinclitico at 33 minutes, who has a lot of questions about yarmulkas and a bone to pick about us comparing the Chinese automatic sperm extractor to his idea for an ejac box. Ben comes on to talk about the one-year anniversary of losing his left testicle to cancer, and at ONE HOUR TWENTY, Joe King pitches some movies.

