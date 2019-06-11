DISNEY

The new trailer for Frozen 2 begins not with an obnoxiously catchy song or Olaf going on another one of his lengthy adventures, but with a moody and gloomy scene of Elsa falling into the ocean at night. While swimming her way out of the dark water, she sees a horse… ghost? It’s a departure from anything in the original Frozen, the highest-grossing animated movie of all-time, and honestly kind of creepy (for a movie about a singing snowman, that is). The horse, with its glowing blue eyes, is a mystery, but Disney has provided some context.

“In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2, Elsa encounters a Nokk — a mythical water spirit that takes the form of a horse — who uses the power of the ocean to guard the secrets of the forest,” a helpful summary reads. It remains to be seen whether the Nook is trying to help or harm Elsa, although Wikipedia notes that in Scandinavian culture, the “male water spirits who played enchanted songs on the violin [were known to lure] women and children to drown in lakes or streams.” Maybe the Nokk is trying to lure Elsa to her watery death with an instrumental version of “Let It Go.” The punishment fits the crime.

Here’s the official plot summary.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen 2, featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, Evan Rachel Wood, and Sterling K. Brown, opens on November 22.