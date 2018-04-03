The 20 Best Comedies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Universal Pictures

Comedy in film can be strange and varied. Comedies can be difficult to compare, because sometimes you’re in the mood for something cerebral, and other times you just want to watch people get punched in the nuts. Luckily, we have Netflix at our disposal to help us figure out our fancy.

However, while Netflix has been a revolutionary invention, bringing people countless hours of easily accessible entertainment, it can be a little overwhelming. While there are definitely some gems in the movie sections, you have to dig through a lot of straight-to-DVD sequels and bad indie flicks to find the best comedies to watch. While people have cracked the code for finding the best comedies on Netflix right now, we decided to come up with a list of some of the funniest movies as a starting point in your quest for the perfect Friday night in.

20. Mascots (2016)

For a certain type of comedy fan, the work of Christopher Guest will always be the king. With his regular band of players, like Parker Posey, Jane Lynch, Eugene Levy, and Catherine O’Hara, Guest is the gold standard for improvised pseudo-documentary comedies. With the Netflix original, Mascots, Guest looks to explore the competitive world of professional mascots, and while that may not be a real thing, he imbues the film with the mismatched couples, deadpan delivery, and weirdness that fans have come to expect. While it may not be his best work, Mascots will still scratch that itch that Waiting For Guffman first introduced to your life.

19. Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Yes, the apocalypse can be funny. As the world crumbles around them, odd (and oddly-compelling) couple Dodge (Steve Carell) and Penny (Keira Knightly) hit the road to get her home to her family and for him to find his long-lost love. Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World may have its moments of profound sadness, but a cavalcade of comedy cameos — T.J. Miller, Gillian Jacobs, Rob Corddry, Amy Schumer, and Patton Oswalt to name a few — also makes it laugh out loud funny. Knightly and Carell have a comfortable rapport, moving from strangers to friends to something akin to lovers over the course of their journey. If you’re looking for your comedy to have a heavy dollop of pathos, Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World is a safe bet.