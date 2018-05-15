The 25 Best Comedies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

05.15.18
funniest movies on netflix: best comedies, ranked

Last Updated: May 15th

Comedy in film can be strange and varied. Comedies can be difficult to compare, because sometimes you’re in the mood for something cerebral, and other times you just want to watch people get punched in the nuts. Luckily, we have Netflix at our disposal to help us figure out our fancy.

However, Netflix can be a little overwhelming. While there are definitely some gems in the movie sections, you have to dig through a lot of straight-to-DVD sequels and bad indie flicks to find the best comedies to watch. While people have cracked the code for finding the best comedies on Netflix right now, we decided to come up with a list of some of the funniest movies as a starting point in your quest for the perfect Friday night in.

Related: The 15 Funniest Shows On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

best comedy movies on netflix - bachelorette

25. Bachelorette (2012)

There’s plenty of humor to be mined from that most momentous of occasions, a wedding. When two people join their lives they bring with them all kind of baggage that usually turns into comedy gold. At least, that’s what happens in Bachelorette, when a group of high school friends reunites to celebrate the impending matrimony of one of their own. Unfortunately, the bride (played by Rebel Wilson) isn’t exactly part of the group’s inner circle, and the friends (Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher, and Lizzy Caplan) aren’t the most reliable of bridesmaids. Instead, they spend the night before the wedding racing around New York City, high on drugs, trying to mend a wedding gown while visiting strip clubs and rehashing old relationship issues.

funny movies on netlfix - masterminds

24. Masterminds (2016)

Masterminds wasn’t a big box-office hit when it came out in 2016, and even the critics weren’t sure how to feel about it but we’ll tell you now, it’s funny. Like, really funny. Based on a true story of a North Carolina robbery that happened back in 1997, the film follows security-guard-turned-heist-mastermind David Ghantt (Zach Galifianakis) who falls in love with his former co-worker (played by Kristen Wiig) and is roped into snatching millions of dollars from the company he works for in order to win her hand. The film sports a bunch of big names, including Owen Wilson, Kate McKinnon, and a highly-entertaining Jason Sudeikis, and it’s full of dumb people doing dumb things for dumb reasons, which is always a joy to watch.

