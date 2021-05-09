Joss Whedon’s time filming Justice League has been examined many times in various ways in recent months. Replacing Zack Snyder on the DC project, reports have besieged the director after troubling interactions with both Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot, both of which were readdressed as Snyder’s original vision for the film was restored with a four-hour epic on HBO Max earlier in the year.

And according to a new report, Gadot was more forthcoming about her interactions with Whedon on set that won’t sit well with fans. Gadot had previously admitted that her experience “wasn’t the best one” with the director, but according to the report the director actually threatened her career over an on-set conflict that she claimed she dealt with personally.

In an interview we aired tonight on @N12News @GalGadot tells us about working with Joss Whedon: “I had my issues with Joss and I handled it. He threatened my career and said that if ill do something he will make sure my career is miserable and I took care of it on the spot” pic.twitter.com/fAnt83o6dz — יונה לייבזון yuna leibzon (@YunaLeibzon) May 8, 2021

N12, a publication based in Israel, interviewed Gadot who revealed she had “issues” with Whedon but also said she “handled it.” According to translations made by ComicBook.com and others, she confirmed things similar to an April disclosure that Whedon threatened to make Gadot look “incredibly stupid” while on set.

[via ComicBook.com]

Now, in a new interview Gadot confirms the extent of those issues, telling Israel’s N12 that Whedon threatened to damage her career when she asked to make changes to her character, noting that she handled the issue immediately. “He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead,” Gadot said in the interview.

Translation of the interview hit Twitter on Saturday, leading to a new round of discussion about Whedon and Gadot, both of which started to trend on the social media site in light of the interview’s publication. Ray Fisher also tweeted about Whedon in the wake of the new details as well, the latest in a series of comments he’s made against Warner and their handling of the director’s on-set behavior.

And to think, @wbpictures let Joss Whedon walk away and become a liability for their sister corporation. Walter Hamada was aware of Joss’ behavior and he still tried to dissuade me from pursuing an investigation. His reason? He knew Emmerich and Johns would be implicated. A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) May 9, 2021

It’s unclear exactly what Gadot did to handle it, but it’s the clearest indication yet that things weren’t great on the set of Justice League from one of the stars the long-rumored conflict between the director and Wonder Woman herself.