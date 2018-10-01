VIEW ASKEW

On his 1972 album Class Clown, legendary comedian George Carlin listed the seven words you can never say on television: sh*t, piss, f*ck, c*nt, c*cksucker, motherf*cker, and t*ts. (These are also the seven words, save “piss,” you can’t spell without asterisks.) But the cinema is still international waters when it comes to profanity — anything goes, baby! — and you’ll presumably hear those seven dirty words, and a whole lot more, in the upcoming George Carlin biopic.

The project will be penned by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Stan Chervin (Moneyball) and, according to Variety, “traditional theatrical, streaming, or a possible television release” are being considered. “We are honored to tell the story of one of the most important and influential comedians of all time, and to do so alongside those who knew him best,” producers Gail Berman and Joe Earley said in a statement. “In addition to shaping comedy and culture for decades, and entertaining generations of audiences, Carlin’s battle to protect free speech continues to impact our daily lives and is as relevant as ever.”

Carlin was as prolific as he was acidic in his standup, having appeared on The Tonight Show over 130 times, recorded 23 comedy albums, filmed 14 HBO comedy specials, and written three New York Times best-sellers. He won a Grammy in 2001 for spoken comedy album, for Brain Droppings, and also received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. He died in 2008 at age 71. (Via)

It’s unknown at this time who will play Carlin, but let’s go with, oh, Nic Cage.

(Via Variety)