Brad Pitt and George Clooney couldn’t help but act like a couple of kids when they got together for the Oceans movies. It’s not even slightly hard to believe that claim. Just look at the above Ocean’s Thirteen red-carpet image to witness Pitt whipping out the bunny ears on his “unsuspecting” friend. They both know the drill and loved it, but Pitt got Clooney pretty good on the Italian set of Ocean’s Thirteen. As Clooney (who is currently promoting his Netflix movie, The Midnight Sky) revealed, this particular prank happened in Como, which is Clooney’s hometown, so it made things extra awkward.

George Clooney revealed a prank Brad Pitt pulled on him while shooting “Ocean’s Twelve” in Italy. pic.twitter.com/fRz95L1hnJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 18, 2020

“Brad sent out a memo to all the people in the town — my town! I’ve lived there for years — but he had it posted on telephone poles. It said, “The movie is coming to town, and please only address George Clooney as “Mr. Clooney,” and his character’s name is Danny Ocean, and don’t look him right in the eyes. So the papers were like, ‘George Clooney is Il Divo!’ It was a horrible story, which I later got him back for.”

Those crazy guys. Even though it’s quite the mental picture to envision Clooney being jeered as “The Celebrity” in his hometown, it wasn’t only the boys who participated. Julia Roberts previously revealed that she was not immune, despite being pregnant at the time, to being pulled into the prank war. As Roberts described, she ended up with heavy statues in her suitcase, and she retaliated with something involving “itching powder and Neosporin.” Sounds brutal… oh, for the innocent days of pranks!