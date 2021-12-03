George Clooney wasn’t lacking for money before he sold his Casamigos tequila company for $1 billion, and he’s certainly not lacking for money now, but he could have been $35 million richer if he agreed to star in a commercial for an airline company. Think of all the Harleys he could have bought with those 35 million clams. But the Oscar-winning actor turned it down, as he explained in a new interview with the Guardian.

“I was offered $35 million for one day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to [his wife] Amal about it and we decided it’s not worth it,” he said. “It was [associated with] a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought, well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.” Clooney did not agonize over this decision, which is what happens when you’re worth an estimated $500 million.

Clooney also discussed why he doesn’t appear in as many films as he used to:

“In general, there just aren’t that many great parts – and, look, I don’t have to act. My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said, ‘I can still bounce around pretty good, and we both love what we do. But we gotta make sure we don’t book ourselves silly.’ So, part of it is just us making sure we live our lives.”

It seems like a good life, traveling around the world, pooping in various character actor’s litter boxes. Clooney’s new movie The Tender Bar, which he directed, comes out in theaters on December 17 before hitting Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

