‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Reportedly Has An Undiscovered George Lucas Cameo

George Lucas has no day-to-day involvement with Star Wars anymore, not since selling Lucasfilm to Disney, but like a college graduate who keeps going to dorm parties for some reason, he’s having a hard time leaving a galaxy far, far away. Lucas has shared his thoughts on The Force Awakens, chatted with J.J. Abrams about Midi-chlorians, and held Baby Yoda, which makes him the luckiest person in the world. He also, as we recently learned, appeared in The Rise of Skywalker, or at least his voice did.

ABC News reports that Episode IX “contains a deep audio Easter egg: a scream that is actually the voice of Star Wars creator George Lucas.” The scream, affectionally known as “The George,” also appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Last Jedi, but Oscar-nominated Rise of Skywalker sound designers David Acord and Matt Wood won’t say when the scream can be heard in the movie, or whether it’s even George Lucas:

“The George” has now replaced “The Wilhelm,” a famously distinctive scream that Star Wars sound designer Ben Burtt wove into the soundtracks of dozens of movies, starting in 1977 with Star Wars when a Stormtrooper falls down the shaft of the Death Star. He [also] put the Wilhelm in every Indiana Jones film.

I hope “The George” replaces “I have a bad feeling about this” as the thing that’s in every Star Wars movie. That, and Babu Frik. In fact, put Babu Frik in every movie. In 20 years, when there’s another Little Women, let him play Beth. “Hey hey! I’m dying.”

(Via ABC News)