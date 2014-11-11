George Lucas’ Next Movie, ‘Strange Magic,’ Arrives In January

Senior Contributor
11.11.14 6 Comments

George Lucas has not had a lot of luck with straight fantasy. Willow is somewhat fondly remembered, but it says something that the arcade game was better than the movie. That’s not stopping him from going back to fantasy, though… and not just that, he also has decided to dabble in jukebox musicals.

We’ll let Variety sum up Strange Magic:

[it] is described as a madcap fairy tale musical inspired by “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” with popular songs from the past six decades used to help tell the tale of a colorful cast of goblins, elves, fairies and imps, and their hilarious misadventures sparked by the battle over a powerful potion.

It was apparently in development when Disney bought out Lucasfilm and came along with the deal that landed them Star Wars and Indiana Jones. As for whether or not it’s any good, well, the fact that it’s coming out in two months and this is the first you’ve likely heard of it should tell you quite a bit. Also, it’s named after an ELO song.

At least it’ll sound good; it’s directed by Gary Rydstrom, one of Lucas’ preferred sound designers. So it’ll have that going for it, at least?

