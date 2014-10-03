Get To Know Rosamund Pike Before Seeing Her In ‘Gone Girl’

#David Fincher
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.03.14 10 Comments
"What We Did on Our Holiday" - World Premiere -Red Carpet Arrivals

Getty Image

For the first 30 minutes of Gone Girl, which opened last night to near-unanimous critical praise, I hated Rosamund Pike. I thought she was doing a terrible job, a false performance in a role that demanded brutal honesty. Then, sometime between the on-screen debut of the best movie cat since Inside Llewyn Davis and when we see Ben Affleck’s penis, I realized something: that’s the point.

I don’t want to give anything away, because Gone Girl is one of the better “LA LA LA I HEAR YOU TALKING ABOUT THIS MOVIE AND I HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET AND I DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS LA LA LA” films in recent memory, and Pike’s a big reason why. She’s fantastic, as is Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) and even Tyler Perry, and you should expect to hear a lot more about her throughout the year, particularly once the most dreaded of seasons, Oscar season, rolls around.

Gone Girl is a long time coming for the London-born Pike, who’s had some high-profile roles in very good movies, yes, but she’s also been in a ton of nothing that you still probably paid to see for some reason (looking at you, Wrath of the Titans, though I wish I wasn’t). Here’s a brief tour through her filmography.

2002 — Die Another Day as Miranda Frost

2004 — The Libertine as Elizabeth Malet

2005 — Pride & Prejudice as Jane Bennet

2005 — Doom as Samantha Grimm

2009 — An Education as Helen

2009 — Surrogates as Maggie Greer

2010 — Barney’s Version as Miriam

2011 — Johnny English Reborn as Kate Sumner

2012 — Wrath of the Titans as Queen Andromeda

2012 — Jack Reacher as Helen Rodin

2013 — The World’s End as Sam Chamberlain

To promote The World’s End, she also did a memorable Esquire photoshoot:

That’s our Gone Girl!

Around The Web

TOPICS#David Fincher
TAGSdavid fincherGONE GIRLROSAMUND PIKE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP