Get To Know Rosamund Pike Before Seeing Her In ‘Gone Girl’

For the first 30 minutes of Gone Girl, which opened last night to near-unanimous critical praise, I hated Rosamund Pike. I thought she was doing a terrible job, a false performance in a role that demanded brutal honesty. Then, sometime between the on-screen debut of the best movie cat since Inside Llewyn Davis and when we see Ben Affleck’s penis, I realized something: that’s the point.
I don’t want to give anything away, because Gone Girl is one of the better “LA LA LA I HEAR YOU TALKING ABOUT THIS MOVIE AND I HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET AND I DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS LA LA LA” films in recent memory, and Pike’s a big reason why. She’s fantastic, as is Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) and even Tyler Perry, and you should expect to hear a lot more about her throughout the year, particularly once the most dreaded of seasons, Oscar season, rolls around.
Gone Girl is a long time coming for the London-born Pike, who’s had some high-profile roles in very good movies, yes, but she’s also been in a ton of nothing that you still probably paid to see for some reason (looking at you, Wrath of the Titans, though I wish I wasn’t). Here’s a brief tour through her filmography.
2002 — Die Another Day as Miranda Frost
2004 — The Libertine as Elizabeth Malet
2005 — Pride & Prejudice as Jane Bennet
2005 — Doom as Samantha Grimm
2009 — An Education as Helen
2009 — Surrogates as Maggie Greer
2010 — Barney’s Version as Miriam
2011 — Johnny English Reborn as Kate Sumner
2012 — Wrath of the Titans as Queen Andromeda
2012 — Jack Reacher as Helen Rodin
2013 — The World’s End as Sam Chamberlain
To promote The World’s End, she also did a memorable Esquire photoshoot:
That’s our Gone Girl!
I remember when Gretchen Moll was Hollywood’s next big thing. Then it was Diane Kruger. Then it was Amanda Seyfried, I guess. Then it was a million bland, boring, attractive blondes before and after them.
That said, the world needs more Margot Robbie.
Uh, you forgot her role in Fracture. Been a fan of her ever since that movie. Also, if people don’t know who Rosamund Pike was before Gone Girl, they don’t deserve to live.
Damn, Reacher was terrible, thanks for reminding me.
The screencap pretty well accentuates the movie’s only redeeming values.
I enjoyed her so much better in The World’s End than I did in Jack Reacher. In Jack Reacher, I didn’t believe her as the DA at all. Too many wide-eyed stares & disbelief at Tom Cruise’s theories. Listen woman, you hired him, you should listen to him!
I have been in deep love with Rosamund since I first saw her in Pride & Prejudice. Back when I actually had a blog of my own (because people NEEDED to know my thoughts on things) I even dedicated a post to her as a “Actress you should know* post. It’s nice she’s finally getting some real attention.
You forgot to list the important role she plays in The Diary of Ashley Burns, a diary which will be featured in the form of flashback scenes in Gone Girl 2: Gone Burnsy Gone.
The only role I recognized her from was Doom.
Well life, it’s been a wild ride. Maybe the next one will be better
Seriously thought that was Liv Tyler.