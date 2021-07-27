The trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman (the son of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman) and starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and dozens of Minions-esque Stay Puft Marshmallow Men, is here.

You can watch it above.

Like the other previews so far, the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer leans heavy on the Stranger Things-esque nostalgia. (Stranger Things is an homage to 1980s movies like Ghostbusters; now Ghostbusters is taking cues from Stranger Things. Snake, eating itself, etc.) The plot revolves around the family of Egon Spengler, played by the late Harold Ramis in the original movies, discovering and retrofitting the Ectomobile; there’s also a substantial dose of small-town Americana, a reference to The Walking Dead, a YouTube video for “New York City Ghostbusters 1984,” and although they’re not all in the trailer, Afterlife features cameos from Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. Don’t worry, Muncher’s in there too.

I’m so proud of him. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which also stars Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Bokeem Woodbine, and Tracy Letts, opens on November 11.