The latest Ghostbusters flick is here to force-feed slime down your foodhole, because you deserve it. If golden sponge cake with artificially flavored key lime creamy filling is what you need to bust your weird-ass snack craving, consider said snack craving on the way to be busted. And as we learned from Ray Parker Jr., busting makes everybody feel good. (That sounds more sexual than intended– MY INNOCENCE IS LOST!)

ENM Sales & Service has showcased the limited edition edible curio that is the ‘Key Lime Slime Twinkie.’ Why is Ghostbusters pushing a Twinkie? Well, it pairs well with Ecto Cooler, slime is a staple of the series, both are beloved unkillable cultural institutions, and (most importantly) it’s the food-esque product that Egon used to explain key paranormal activity that was going down in the first movie. Dan Aykroyd takes this sort of thing very seriously (this is something you learn when you go to a ghosts/psychics/wellness expo in rural Ontario), so there’s integrity to Harold Ramis talking about Twinkies.

There’s no set date for when we can all slurp slime out of a novelty snack cake, but seeing as it’s a tie-in to the upcoming Ghostbusters movie (due out July 15), it’s pretty much a lock to arrive on store shelves before the motion picture hits theaters. Will it arrive before MRA dopes make a big huffy fuss about how the film’s all-female cast are endorsing the destruction of a small phallic objects? Time will tell.

(via Foodbeast)