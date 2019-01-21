Leslie Jones Says She Hopes The ‘Ghostbusters’ Won’t Star All Men

Getty Image

On Saturday, Leslie Jones had some choice words about the new Ghostbusters reboot. It was announced last week that the franchise would be once again revived, only three years after the version that starred her, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon. Sure enough, the new one would act as though that one never happened. Upon hearing of this, Jones was, to put it mildly, nonplussed. But a day later, she offered more a reserved take on the project.

But first to the inciting tweet: Jones, in a reply to a fan, rather went off about the news.

So insulting. Like fuck us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give fuck I’m saying something!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 19, 2019

