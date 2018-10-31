‘Men In Black’ Is Crossing Over With ‘Ghostbuters’ In A Board Game

Men In Black

is finally getting a crossover. It has nothing to do with 21 Jump Street and it’s not even going to be in theaters, but the men (and women) in suits and shades are expanding their universe soon enough. And apparently they’re teaming up with Ghostbusters in a board game. That’s a lot of intellectual property right there.

Somehow it’s been four years since the SONY hack revealed that there were tentative plans to make a MIB / Jump Street crossover. It briefly looked like it might actually happen — the movie even had a name and director — but alas, the world was not meant to experience something so rad and powerful.

Instead Men In Black will get a spin-off featuring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. But don’t expect the Woman In Black and the all-lady Ghostbusters to be playable characters at your weekly game night. Apparently, the spooky, alien board game is getting the original Ghostbusters which means this is probably as close as The Internet will ever get to its idealized all-male Ghostbusters 3.