Glass is a fascinating movie. Now, having said that, I should quickly point out that I did not enjoy this movie and I consider it, after a 19-year wait, one of the biggest personal disappointments I’ve ever experienced in a theater. Do you ever have those moments while watching a movie where you want to like it so bad that you start making mental deals with yourself? Like, “Okay, well, that scene wasn’t the best but I’m sure there’s a reason.” Or, “Okay, well, the movie is over halfway done and nothing significant has really happened, but I bet the ending will make this all worth it.” Or, “I really like what M. Night Shyamalan has done lately so I have no doubt this movie will turn it around.” Then, eventually, you just give up and accept what you’re seeing right in front of your face. That’s kind of what it’s like watching Glass.
Now, let’s get back to the “fascinating” aspect. There’s a big part of me that loves that Glass exists in the world. I do appreciate that Shyamalan was going for something here, even though that something doesn’t work. It’s almost like Shyamalan was trying to make his own version of The Last Jedi – a meta-deconstruction of what came before; in this case superhero movies – only he got too engrossed in the deconstruction part and forgot to make it entertaining.
In a way, Glass feels like a giant middle finger to the very people who would be excited to see Glass. That, on its own, is inherently fascinating. Oh, and when you’re over an hour into this movie and you’re watching yet another lecture at a mental hospital about “delusions of superhero grandeur” while at the same time wondering why you haven’t seen Bruce Willis in over 30 minutes, you’ll understand what I’m talking about here. And I want to word this as kindly as possible, but there are sequences in this movie that, how should I put it: let’s just say maybe bring a caffeinated beverage.
(Midway through Glass, a man in attendance at my screening was ejected because he was making George Costanza-esque “that’s gotta hurt” type commentary throughout the movie. Finally, after loudly exclaiming during a scene, “Elementary, my dear Watson!,” the people around him had had enough and he was removed by security. As he was being kicked out, he pleaded with the crowd that his one-liners were more interesting than what was happening in the movie at the time. I disagreed with him, but I could also imagine a jury coming back with a split decision on this one.)
It’s a weird thing, because I’ve literally seen M. Night Shyamalan wear comic book themed t-shirts before. So I don’t believe he hates comic books or comic book movies, but Glass certainly feels like it’s made by someone who both hates superhero movies and also has never seen one. And I’m pretty sure that’s not true, so that’s why this is so perplexing. Now, 19 years after Unbreakable, he finally brings all these characters – Bruce Willis’ David Dunn, Samuel L. Jackson’s Mr. Glass, and James McAvoy’s The Beast (from Split) – back together to … pretty much do nothing most of the movie except listen to speeches about superheroes in a mental hospital.
Fuck.
I feel like this movie will be successful beCAUSe it’s wonky. I can’t wait to see these three characters interact, I was never holding my breath for a masterpiece here. Then again people have lost their fucking minds over Bird Box.
The fanfare over Bird Box proves that audiences can love a movie where nothing happens.
The opening paragraph here explains a lot about why Mike Ryan is a terrible film critic.
Eh, Unbreakable is one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen and M. Night fails more often than he succeeds so this isn’t a shocker. Sounds dreadful.
You have succeeded in making me think. I can’t believe a comment about Unbreakable being a terrible movie is anything but trolling, except the rest of the comment has a ring of sincerity. I’m honestly curious if you saw it as an adult when it came out, or if you’re young enough that you only saw it AFTER the current wave of superhero films started. His Joseph Campbellian breakdown of the genre into archetypes, and simultaneous recreation of comic color palettes on the big screen were way ahead of their time. But I imagine much of the epiphany that this film was would be lost on an audience that’s been super saturated with funny book films.
There was a 25 minute scene of Bruce Willis adding weights to a bench press bar. It was an awful movie that piggybacked off the genius of The Sixth Sense. The brilliant breakdown of the superhero genre is something that does not exist/apply without (mostly Marvel) movies made years after the film was released.
@MagnumOpus IMO you’re thinking about the film way too deeply. I saw it opening weekend when I was ~13 or 14 (and for context, I loved Sixth Sense and grew up on comics) and then a few years ago again on HBO. It’s a two-hour first act of another film. The climax is Bruce Willis getting the shit beat out of him and almost drowning in a pool (lol) and then heroically choking out a guy from behind while the guy slams him into a wall.
Then it ends with Willis confronting Glass, Glass completely unprompted revealing he’s the evil mastermind behind everything (“you see…the children…they called me….MISTER GLASS” will never not be hilarious), Willis basically going “k” and we get treated to a post script that says the guy went straight to jail. Dreadful.
I mean it’s been 20 or so years since I saw Unbreakable (never seen Split), but didn’t that movie end with a giant wall of text explaining what happened next? I was really liking that movie up to that point but that ending simply ended any excitement I might have for a sequel or what M. Night put out next.
I did try to give Signs a chance but the “alien invasion movie where the planet they are invading is made up mostly of an element that is lethal to them” had me rolling my eyes even harder than the ending to Unbreakable.
In other words, I haven’t seen an M. Night film since Signs and I’m not surprised the sequel to Unbreakable is all talk (at least it ain’t all text).
“I haven’t seen an M. Night film since Signs”.
In all fairness, on the other side of the planet someone could say “I’ve seen all his films, and recently” and their value judgement of this film would have more weight. What I’m saying is, if you haven’t seen this directors films in the last 20 years, you probably aren’t the review here to trust. Even though I gather you actually won’t see it at all.
I liked Unbreakable a lot even with it’s slow pacing. Split was very entertaining and McAvoy’s performance was something of a master work. I didn’t realize the budget for this was so small so am I wrong thinking we already saw some of the best effects in the commercial ads?