If it seemed too good to be true, that’s because it was.

Glenn Close added some much-needed chaos to Sunday’s Oscars when she participated in a bit with comedian Lil Rel Howery, in which attendees were asked if hit songs were Oscar winners, nominees, or snubbed for a nomination. After stumping Andra Day with “Purple Rain” and Daniel Kaluuya with “Last Dance,” the Get Out star turned to Close, who not only correctly guessed that “Da Butt” was not nominated for an Academy Award, but also wowed everyone with her knowledge of funk sub-genres.

“Wait a second. Wait a second. That’s ‘Da Butt.’ It was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C. go-go band E.U. Shout-outs to Sugar Bear and the Backyard Band and the whole DMV. Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie School Daze, and my friends at the Oscars missed it and it wasn’t nominated, so it couldn’t have won,” Close said before doing the “Da Butt” dance herself. Here’s that moment of Oscars infamy:

Alas, the Los Angeles Times confirmed that Close dancing was “part of a scripted bit designed for laughs.” It worked.

Later in the evening, the Hillbilly Elegy actress lost Best Actress to Nomadland‘s Frances McDormand, meaning she’s now zero-for-eight in acting categories at the Oscars. But she’s a winner in my book for going along with such an entertainingly silly bit.

