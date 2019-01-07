Getty Image

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born, the fourth remake of the original 1937 film, was tied for the second-most nominations at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, along with The Favourite and Green Book. Although Gaga ended up winning for Best Original Song for “Shallow” (with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt), the other awards were sadly not in the cards.

Bohemian Rhapsody, the Freddy Mercury biopic, ended up cleaning up for the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama, as well as star Rami Malek beating out Bradley Cooper for Best Male Performance in a Motion Picture. Many thought Gaga was a shoo-in for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Film, however that turned out not to be the case.

Instead, Glenn Close ended up winning for The Wife — an indie drama about a wife who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her narcissistic husband to receive the Nobel prize in Literature — and suffice to say, she was as surprised as everyone else. When her name was called, Close seemed absolutely shell-shocked to have won the award, as you can see from her reaction at the moment.