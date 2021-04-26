ABC
Movies

Glenn Close Brought The House Down At The Oscars When She Topped Off A Trivia Segment By Doing ‘Da Butt’ Dance

by: Twitter

No, Glenn Close didn’t win what would have been her first-ever Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards. Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Hillbilly Elegy, she was widely seen as someone with an outside chance to win. And she didn’t: She lost to Young Yuh-jung for Minari. It was her eighth-ever loss, which ties her with Peter O’Toole for the most nominations without a win. But that’s cool, because later on she stole the entire show anyway.

Over 2 ½ hours into the show, with only three awards left, the pandemic Oscars finally did a fun comedy bit. Lil Rel Howery came out to play a game, where the night’s DJ Questlove would play an old song, and attendees had to guess if it was nominated for an Oscar, if it won an Oscar, of if it did neither. He eventually got to Close, and Questlove played “Da Butt” — the go-go hit from the band E.U., originally heard in Spike Lee’s second feature School Daze from 1988, and which wasn’t even nominated.

But Close knew all this and more. She whipped out some razor-sharp “Da Butt” knowledge, naming the band, naming the movie, and naming its Oscar status. She even did the dance from the song, which involves shaking one’s tuchus.

So while Glenn Close lost the battle, she won the war. And people knew it.

And here’s her dance.

People agreed that this was the highlight of an unusual evening.

