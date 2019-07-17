Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the first red-band teaser for Good Boys, producer Seth Rogen tells the film’s young stars, played by Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams, that they’re not allowed to watch the trailer for their own movie. “That’s fucked up,” Noon responds. That is f*cked up, and they can’t view the new red-band trailer, either, which has another amusing opening with Rogen and the boys.

This time, after hiding his collection of bongs, er, vases, the Long Shot star informs the youngsters it’s not for their eyes; they respond by saying they’ve seen his other movies. Like Superbad, which “has not aged well,” according to Williams. “Guess you filmed it before black people existed.” Rogen’s response: “I’m from Canada.” They’ve also seen Sausage Party. “You made a cartoon, that’s on you,” Noon says. Did you like it, Rogen asks? “Eh, it was OK.”

Thankfully, Good Boys looks better than OK — it looks great, boys (and girls).

Here’s the official plot summary:

After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops (Sam Richardson) and terrifying teenage girls (Molly Gordon and Midori Francis).

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, Good Boys opens on August 16.