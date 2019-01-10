Nick Vallelonga has been one of the new bright stars of the 2018 movie awards season, thanks to his screenplay for Green Book. The crowd-pleaser, about a white racist from the Bronx (Viggo Mortensen) who befriends an esteemed black pianist (Mahershala Ali), has earned raves and accolades, most recently the trophy for the Best Picture — Musical or Comedy award at this Sunday’s Golden Globes. But now Vallelonga is under fire for an old, polarizing tweet, in which he enthusiastically endorsed President Trump’s thoroughly debunked claim that Muslims celebrated 9/11.
The tweet, like many such potentially damaging tweets, hails from long before Vallelonga had achieved crossover success. In 2015, then-presidential nominee, at one of his rallies, doubled down on his (again) discredited charge that he saw “thousands and thousands” of Muslims in New Jersey cheering as the World Trade Center buildings collapsed.
Vallelonga then tweeted his support of the future 45th president: .@RealDonaldTrump 100% correct. Muslims in Jersey City cheering when towers went down. I saw it, as you did, possibly on local CBS news.
He didn’t see it. It never happened. You can tell me you saw the easter bunny in the flesh, but we would all know you’re a lying sack of shit.
the writer is not wrong about what he saw he just doesnt know the whole truth. On 9/11 there was a police report of muslims dancing in patterson new jersey and on the news they did show a video of muslims dancing in patterson BUT that video was from a wedding earlier in the year AND WAS NOT happening in real time during 9/11 the police had gotten trolled by someone who called them and said there was muslims dancing then that same troll sent out the wedding video to a local news station and they aired it 1 time but cut it off after the first tower actually fell.
was on t.v. but they didnt show the muslims from new jersey. they showed footage of
Please provide a link to the news report you are referencing. Have you actually seen it? Or did you read about it, if you read about it, please provide us with a link. Maybe you “heard” about it from someone. That’s fine, why don’t you do us a favor and google the term “The Mandela Effect,” and get back to us.
This is frustrating. Forget Patterson. Its a fact. Many Muslims in multiple areas DID celebrate. No debate. Now that doesn’t mean we crucify a whole people, but let’s not be afraid to state the truth.
Citation needed. Please supply links to your credible and vetted sources.
Interesting that he ‘got lucky’ with this film.
As far as how ‘true’ the film is, like most ‘based on a true story’ films the answer is probably ‘not very’. However, having seen it it is a thoroughly enjoyable film with two great performances.
One thing I’m surprised hasn’t caused some uproar (as far a I can see) is that Ali was nominated as supporting actor while Viggo got the nod for lead actor. While Viggo is on screen for a longer time I think both guys were leads.
And, of course, BlackkKlansman was 100% true.
Have you not seen black klansman?
Yes I have.
But…some did…
Yes, some did.
Some muslims did celebrate in the streets in the middle east. those are the only videos i recall watching. but there was a a lot of information going out in those first few days- so wether it happened with a small group in NJ or not i don’t know, but i don’t doubt that it was reported. but the mistake here isn’t condemning someone who repeated that information- its by assuming that person is speaking ill towards all muslims when they clearly weren’t.
i’ve got muslim relatives in Chennai who i’ve recently stayed with who told me on 9/11 that they knew some muslims who were quietly celebrating which they thought was fuct up and condemned. this shit went on everywhere. saying a small group of people did something doesn’t make you a bigot or racist. listen to what the Dali Lama has said about it and tell me if he’s a racist.