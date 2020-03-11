While promoting his new movie Bloodshot, Vin Diesel accidentally let it slip to Comic Book that he’s been collaborating with Taika Waititi on bringing the Guardians of the Galaxy to Thor: Love and Thunder. Apparently, Diesel got so excited talking about the third Guardians movie, that he just started dropping spoilers on people:

“I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park,” Diesel said during an interview in promotion of his upcoming Bloodshot movie. “He took The Suicide Squad so he’s about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy.” As Diesel himself points out, this is the first time such news has been confirmed. “That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

Needless to say, this news went over huge with Marvel fans who took to Twitter to share their reactions:

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY IN THOR 4?!?! pic.twitter.com/fAdLQcjZqe — Geovanny 🦦 (@ItsGeovanny) March 9, 2020

THE GUARDIANS WILL RETURN IN THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER NEXT YEAR. I GET TO SEE MY BABY PETER QUILL WITH THOR IN ONE YEAR!!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/VvU5Y2NMEP — Dash (@THORQUlLL) March 9, 2020

The Guardians about to have Thor saving the galaxy to bops in Thor 4 like pic.twitter.com/OZHHfEfY4K — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) March 9, 2020

The Guardians Of The Galaxy will be in Thor Love And Thunder !!!!! pic.twitter.com/qHCz3TEASo — Ryan II..Animal Crossing New Horizons HYPE !!! (@SliceOfRyanII) March 10, 2020

They just confirmed guardians of the galaxy gone be in Thor 4 pic.twitter.com/ws2NecrSq4 — Tyrae (@TyraeSimpson) March 9, 2020

Of course, some people couldn’t help but point out the obvious:

Y’all shocked that the Guardians are in Thor 4 as if the ending of Endgame wasn’t hitting they would cross paths again. Whether you like it or not, it was bound to happen. pic.twitter.com/esEMkzOxII — meg organa-solo (@yeehawmj) March 9, 2020

And even Comic Book got in on the fun even if this reaction might be a little too real:

Vin Diesel when Kevin Feige calls about him spilling the Guardians in Thor 4 news pic.twitter.com/u1YZCNOmQ2 — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) March 9, 2020

Except, wait, everyone be quiet, we have a Tame Impala meme. Move down the bench, other tweets. (Seriously, we could watch this all day.)

VIN DIESEL CONFIRMED GUARDIANS WILL BE WITH THOR IN THOR 4!!!! pic.twitter.com/zmvDqx0FgK — val ☻ (@thollandaf) March 9, 2020

Rolling into theaters in November 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder will reportedly showcase the first MCU appearance of Lady Thor (or Mighty Thor, if you want to get nerdly specific) as Natalie Portman makes her return to the franchise. Tessa Thompson is also back as the fan-favorite character Valkyrie, the new king of Asgard, and she’s already let it slip that Christian Bale will play the villain. As for which villain, nobody knows, but fans are leaning towards Mangog, a minotaur-like creature whose apparently made from the “total hatred of a billion alien lifeforms whose race was wiped out by Odin.”

Sounds dope. Count us in.

