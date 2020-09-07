A number of celebrities have caught and survived COVID-19, starting with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson back in March and continuing through Dwayne Johnson, who broke the news of his own ailment last week. You can add another familiar face to the list: Michael Rooker, longtime character actor and MCU scene-stealer, who has declared victory over the virus after what he called an “epic battle.”

In a Facebook post on Friday, Rooker — who played baddie-turned-goodie Yondu Udonta in the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and will have a plum role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad — detailed his illness with the hindsight of beating it. “If y’all aint figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19,” Rooker wrote. He continued:

Rooker said he didn’t take any extra medication (not the least being the infamous hydroxychloroquine, which has been recklessly pimped by our president). “I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact. So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end,” Rooker wrote. “My body has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight… but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy my immune system.”

He described it as a “1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination.”

Before getting minted by Marvel, Rooker has made untold appearances in film and TV, from a three-year stint on The Walking Dead to Days of Thunder, JFK, Cliffhanger, Tombstone, Mallrats, and many, many more. He first rose to prominence with his screen debut, as the titular ice-cold psycho in 1986’s Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer. Once this virus goes away, we’ll get to see him pop up in Fast & Furious 9. Till then, this is great news!

(Via EW)