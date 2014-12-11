Watch ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Bloopers And New ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Footage

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Guardians of the Galaxy bloopers were almost as inevitable as a joke after the credits, but they’re no less funny. Plus, there’s some new Avengers: Age Of Ultron footage revealed as well.

This is all on the Guardians of the Galaxy Blu-ray as an incentive for you to buy that instead of waiting for the movie to turn up on Netflix, of course, and it’s only a clip of the larger featurette. Even the CGI cast members get in on it, and we have to admit, we wonder what the effects companies think when they’re told they need to animate something that’ll be stuffed into a home video featurette. Speaking of which!

Parsing this Avengers footage, which is long on footage but short on details, interestingly all of it appears to come from the part of the movie set in the Eastern Bloc. The cars and signage are all Russian or at least an approximation if they’re going with this being set in Latveria or something. Just as interesting is that the Vision is completely under wraps; based on this featurette you’d think he wasn’t in the movie at all.

Finally, we have to say, Marvel Vs. Capcom 4 is looking great!

Seriously, Capcom. Take notes.