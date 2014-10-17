Double Event! Get Ready For Not One, But Two ‘Pacific Rim’ Sequels.

Pacific Rim grossed over three times as much overseas as it did in the U.S. (breaking records in China, even), and it outperformed expectations on home video and merchandise sales. The Legendary Pictures CEO Thomas Tull said it would get a sequel only if “it’s authentic and there’s something to say”. Adorable. You’re adorable. Needless to say, a sequel and an animated series were quickly approved a short while later in the absence of a finished script.

Last time we checked in on it, Pacific Rim 2 was scheduled for April 7th, 2017 and Guillermo del Toro spoke a bit about the plot he’s working out with Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim) and Zak Penn (PCU, Elektra, X-Men: The Last Stand, The Incredible Hulk).

So what’s new on the robots-punching-monsters front? Guillermo del Toro tells Collider they plan to start shooting Pacific Rim 2 in late 2015, and it’ll drift directly into Pacific Rim 3, a sequel we haven’t heard about until now. Here’s what del Toro said about the two sequels.

“[Some] of your favorite characters come back, some others don’t because we have decided that we’re going to shoot ambitiously and say ‘Let’s hope we have three movies,’ so some characters come in at the end of the second, hoping that it will ramp up on the third one.”

Place your bets now. Which third installment are we going to see first? Pacific Rim 3, Hellboy 3, Ghostbusters 3, or Half-Life 3?

Well, regardless of whether we get two more Pacific Rim movies or just one more, we’d like to reiterate that Guillermo del Toro has our blessing to use any of our suggested Jaeger names…