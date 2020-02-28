Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Her Least Favorite Performance In Her Career A ‘Disaster’

Gwyneth Paltrow has been in some great movies (The Royal Tenenbaums, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Shakespeare in Love, SE7EN), but she’s been in many clunkers, too. I’m talking Mortdecai (I’m the first person to ever talk about Mortdecai), I’m talking Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, I’m talking, uh, Glee: The 3D Concert Movie. But there’s only one title in her decades-old filmography that Goop calls a “disaster.”

Unsurprisingly, it’s the one where she plays an overweight woman who Jack Black falls in love with because he sees her as skinny. Nothing weird about that premise!

I’m, of course, talking about Austin Powers in Goldmember, I mean, Shallow Hal, the 2001 romantic comedy directed by Peter (a future Academy Award winner) and Bobby Farrelly. During a video to promote her scientifically shaky Netflix series The Goop Lab, Paltrow and her friend/assistant, Kevin Keating, played a game to see how well they knew each other. When asked to name his boss’ “least favorite performance,” Keating immediately guessed “Shallow Hal.” Paltrow nodded vigorously, adding, “Exactly.”

“I’m not sure who told you to do that one, but it wasn’t me,” said Keating. “I wasn’t there working for you. Not around for that.” To which Paltrow said: “That was before your time! See what happened? Disaster.” (Via)

You can watch the clip below or better yet, watch Shallow Hal (sorry, Paltrow!). Be sure to stick around for the scene where George Costanza has a tail.

