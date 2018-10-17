The New ‘Halloween’ Is Tracking For A Franchise-Best Opening Weekend At The Box Office

The new Halloween — the one with director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride that throws every movie in the franchise, save the 1978 original, in the trash bin — has the good reviews. Soon, it will have the money, too.

Early box office estimates have the sequel launching in the “$57 million to $65 million range,” which would be around the 12th biggest debut for an R-rated movie ever. (The record belongs to Deadpool, followed by Deadpool 2 and It, which debuted to $123 million last September.) But even if Halloween “only” makes $57 million (on a minuscule $10 million budget, because Blumhouse gonna Blumhouse), that’s still enough for a series-best opening weekend.

Here are the other openings.

Halloween: n/a
Halloween II: $16.3 million
Halloween III: Season of the Witch: $6.3 million
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers: $6.8 million
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers: $5 million
Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers: $7.3 million
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later: $16.1 million
Halloween: Resurrection: $12.2 million
Halloween: $26.3 million
Halloween II: $16.3 million

The first weekend totals are not adjusted for inflation, but the overall adjusted grosses are: the original Halloween easily finishes at the top with $183.5 million (Halloween: H20 is next with $107.2 million). Halloween, not to be confused with the other Halloween or the other other Halloween, should easily top that.

A Halloween sequel, not to be confused with the other Halloween sequel or the other other Halloween sequel, is all but inevitable.

(Via Variety)

