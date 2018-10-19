Universal

[Major SPOOKY spoilers for Halloween lie ahead.]

The original Halloween — which, again, should not be confused with Rob Zombie’s Halloween or David Gordon Green’s new Halloween or the Dave Matthews Band song “Halloween” — ended with Dr. Sam Loomis saving Laurie Strode’s life by shooting Michael Myers multiple times with a gun. “The Shape” is knocked off a balcony, onto the ground below, but when Loomis goes to look at Michael’s body, he’s no longer there. Cue the John Carpenter music.

The new Halloween — which, again, should not be… you know the rest — gently tweaks the formula by having Michael stabbing and pushing Laurie off the second-floor of her house. She hits the ground with a thud, but when Michael goes to check on her, she’s nowhere to be found. That’s not where the movie ends, though: it’s part of a trap to catch Michael off-guard, and eventually, he gets trapped in a burning basement by Laurie, her daughter Karen, and granddaughter Allyson. The Strode ladies are doing it for themselves (sorry, Toby Huss). Laurie, Karen, and Allyson leave the house while it’s engulfed in flames, with Michael seemingly confined in his fiery tomb.

Not quite. If you stick around to see who the best boy and catering company were, there’s a surprise waiting for you. Nineteen years after we “first” heard Darth Vader during the credits of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Halloween ends with the sound of Michael’s labored breathing.

That’s not the only thing you can hear at the end of Halloween, however.

“When you see the original film, you hear him breathing and you know that he lives on,” director David Gordon Green told Polygon. “Here, when we see the burning house, we actually hear Allyson breathing from the truck where she’s flagged off of a truck driver and she’s breathing heavily, turns, and then we go into the answer to that house and it’s burning, but we’re hearing her breath over it, which depending on what theater you hear it, it’s super subtle.”

Producer Jason Blum has discussed wanting to make Halloween sequels (co-writer Danny McBride has an idea), and based on how much money the film is projected to make, plus the confirmation that Michael survived, Halloween II is inevitable. That’s good news for horror fans, bad news for Illinois babysitters.

