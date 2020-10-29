In the immortal words of Danzig: “I remember Halloween.” It came out in 2018, was directed by David Gordon Green, starred Judy Greer and Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Myers dropped teeth over a bathroom stall. That one. The follow-up, Halloween Kills, was supposed to be released on October 16 of this year, but it was unfortunately (though wisely) pushed back to October 2021 due to the global pandemic.

But on Thursday, Blumhouse released our first look at Halloween Kills as part of BlumFest. “Next Halloween, when the sun sets and someone is alone, he kills,” Laurie (Curis) says while Michael, last seen inside a burning house, picks up his mask in the clip above. Halloween Kills, No Time to Die, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. I am just now realizing a lot of delayed 2020 movies have depressing, death-related titles. Thank god for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

“If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield,” Green previously told Total Film about Halloween Kills. “Mob Rules was our working title for the film. It’s about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil.”

Halloween Kills, which also stars Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers, comes out on October 15, 2021, “vaccine or no vaccine.”