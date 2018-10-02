Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have made no secret about the upcoming Halloween sequel wiping the slate clean. That is to say, this film will be a direct followup to John Carpenter’s 1978 film while pretending that none of the other sequels (including H20, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, and Rob Zombie’s passive-aggressive Halloween II) ever happened. Thus far, the new sequel’s trailers have built anticipation for the 40-years-in-the-making battle between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, and a new clip shows Michael’s dreaded arrival after all these years.

The brief clip shows Myers taking a victim outside the house inhabited by Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her adult daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), but Laurie is ready. “Michael’s here, get downstairs!” she shouts while bolting the door and prepping her shotgun before his homicidal hands bust through the door’s glass. Previously, the trailers lined her up as the huntress, who prayed for him to escape the asylum, so she could take care of unfinished business, and this clip is an effective one at preparing viewers for the final deadly showdown.

On a related note, Judy Greer recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how she’s been terrified of Myers’ mask for her entire life, to the point where the iconic character has influenced her home decor:

“There’s something about that mask. Because it’s not like Jason’s hockey mask and Freddy Krueger’s scarred face. It’s so eerie, and so creepy, and when it just shows up outside of a window — I don’t know what’s scarier than that. I’ve spent most of my adult life buying drapes and window treatments to make sure at night that my windows are all covered [laughs] because I still think I’m going to be walking towards my kitchen and Michael Myers is going to be standing there with that creepy, white-painted mask! I’m obsessive about window treatments because of that stupid mask!”

Halloween will slash into theaters on October 19th.