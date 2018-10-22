An Important (And Gruesome) Question About Michael Myers In ‘Halloween’ Has Been Answered

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.22.18

UNIVERSAL PICTURES

[Mild spoilers for 2018’s Halloween]

Outside of John Carpenter’s still-creepy score and the babysitter and the kid she’s looking after, the best thing about the new Halloween is the violence. There’s head squishing, and teeth ripping, and so much bloody stabbing. It’s great, and probably played a big part in the film’s record-breaking opening weekend at the box office. But there’s one moment in Halloween that (sadly?) shies away from gore. It happens shortly after Michael “The Shape” Myers returns to Haddonfield, Illinois, for one of his patented murder sprees. He kills nearly everyone he comes in contact with, with one exception: a crying baby.

So, um, why doesn’t Michael kill that baby?

“Why doesn’t he? Because that would be so rude,” director David Gordon Green told Collider. “I think it was a consideration [but] it’s terrifying in its own right. And it was a last minute idea — I mean, why is there a baby crib in the living room? It was gonna be her husband sleeping on the couch, but then he didn’t show up and we scrambled and put a baby crib in there. And then, yeah, I thought it was interesting to see one ethical choice that he made in the movie.”

He added, “So that’s the one ethical choice he makes.”

Wait until the sequel, when Michael and Pennywise enjoy a baby feast.

(Via Collider)

