Jamie Lee Curtis Wants To Make A ‘Halloween’ Sequel, With One Condition

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.26.18

Universal

Thanks to the combination of a weak slate of new releases and because it’s spooky season, Halloween is expected to top the box office for the second weekend in a row. The David Gordon Green-directed horror film earned an impressive $77.5 million during its three-day debut; it should crack the $100 million barrier by Saturday. Not bad for a sequel 40 years in the making.

A sequel to Halloween is inevitable — pretend Halloween II, and Halloween III: Season of the Witch, and Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, etc. don’t exist; that’s what the filmmakers are doing — and Jamie Lee Curtis is interested in reprising her iconic role as Laurie Strode, under one condition.

“If David Gordon Green called me up and said let’s do another Halloween, I would do another Halloween,” the actress told Empire Magazine Australia earlier this week. “Because he did such a beautiful job creating this movie.”

Your move, David Gordon Green (assuming he doesn’t bring back Critters first). His co-screenwriter Danny McBride has said he has “some ideas” for a sequel(s?), “so now we’re just sort of exploring them to see if they have enough legs to kind of warrant it.” Just be sure to bring back Julian, the only character smart enough to respond to baby-loving Michael Myers with a big old NOPE.

(Via Bloody Disgusting)

TOPICS#Halloween
TAGSHalloweenJAMIE LEE CURTIS

