Universal Pictures

With the release of director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride‘s new Halloween sequel just around the corner, you’re probably asking yourself the same question. “Wait, they’re just calling it Halloween?” Yes, that’s exactly what they’re doing, but that doesn’t mean the topic was never addressed during the highly-anticipated movie’s development and production. In fact, as Green explained to Entertainment Weekly, they had a really “weird discussion” about this very topic.

“That was a weird discussion,” he recalled:

“You know, do we call it The Shape? Do we call it Halloween Returns? What do you call it? Technically, it’s the third Halloween II. It kind of got to the point where we were like, ‘Well, we don’t want to not invite anybody. We don’t want someone who is unfamiliar with the previous films to think, well, I need to catch up.’ So then we just thought, for simplicity, let’s just call it Halloween.”

For those of you who don’t know the first suggested title’s reference, “The Shape” is what the end credits for John Carpenter’s original 1978 horror movie used to identify the actor who played the adult Michael Myers. Of course, as Green said to EW, general audiences probably wouldn’t have understood that particular reference.

We’ll always have H20, though. The new Halloween slashes into theaters on October 19th.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)