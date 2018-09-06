Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The latest trailer for director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride‘s new Halloween film already previewed Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) efforts to prepare for her brother’s return. With the new international trailer, however, the opening sequence of shots — which includes a mix of shots from the first teaser and some brand new material — sheds more light on the coming battle. Because what happened in 1978 changed Laurie forever, and when her brother inevitably escapes the institution that confines him, she’ll be ready.

The filmmakers, including executive producer John Carpenter, contend the pseudo-franchise reboot will ignore all of the sequels to the original horror movie. In other words, audiences should forget about all of the other carnage Michael enacted while wearing the mask — including 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection, both of which starred Curtis as Strode. (Also, Busta Rhymes played a part in the latter film.) Seeing as how both of those movies also featured “final” confrontations between the brother and sister pair, perhaps Green and McBride’s take will rise above them.

Whatever happens, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers’ latest battle-to-the-death is set to go down on Friday, October 19th, 2018, just a week and a half before this year’s actual Halloween.