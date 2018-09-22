Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The new trailer for the “Halloween” reboot/sequel has a clever way of giving us the story so far: Treat it like a true crime show. Rather than a routine cheesy flashback to the original film, the trailer delves into the tale of Michael Myers’ first killing spree 40 years ago, which left Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode as horror’s first major Final Girl.

Remember: This new Halloween, directed by David Gordon Green and co-written by Danny McBride, isn’t a standard reboot. It isn’t even a standard sequel, but a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original. That means it ignores all the events of the seven sequels, which ran from 1981’s Halloween II through 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection. (Rob Zombie’s intense reboot/remakes, from 2007 and 2009, are excellent, by the way.)

Of course, since it’s a sequel it shouldn’t be called simply Halloween, should it? That means the first film and its 40-years-later sequel have the same title. Kind of weird, right?