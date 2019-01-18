Blumhouse

Happy Death Day 2U, the sequel to Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions’ ridiculously profitable 2017 slasher movie of almost the same name, was scheduled for a Valentine’s Day release — until a few days ago. After a request from the parent of a slain Parkland High School student, however, producers have slightly tweaked their plans. The sequel will now arrive in theaters on February 13, which is a slight move but one made to respect the families of victims who have been killed through gun violence.

Fred Guttenberg lost his 14-year-old daughter, Jamie, on February 14, 2018, and he tweeted his plea earlier this week. “My daughter and 16 others were killed on February 14th,” wrote Guttenberg. “Universal Studios is releasing a move a movie called Happy Death Day 2 U? I get the pun on Valentines Day, for me it will always be the day my daughter was murdered. Please reconsider this!!!!”

Indeed, emotions will be running high on the one-year anniversary of the shooting, and one can expect survivors including Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg to make high-profile statements. As many are aware, the Happy Death Day franchise revolves around a Groundhog Day premise wherein Jessica Rothe’s Tree must relive her own murder over and over again. With the sequel, her friends are also now on the baby-masked killer’s hit list. Certainly, it’s a wise move for Universal and Blumhouse to respect parents’ wishes to observe the Parkland anniversary without a simultaneous horror-comedy arrival in theaters.