Universal

Blumhouse Productions rarely swings and misses, and 2017 slasher film Happy Death Day was no exception. The film, which drew heavily upon Groundhog Day and revolved around a college student reliving her murder until she solves the crime, delivered a $122 million worldwide gross on a $4.8 million budget. It’s hard to imagine how the original movie can be topped, especially since the film had such absurd fun following Tree, played by Jessica Rothe, as she woke up each morning after a one-night stand, only to brutally murdered later that night by a killer wearing a baby mask.

Nonetheless, there’s no resisting the horror-sequel cycle for Blumhouse and Universal. Rothe will reprise her role, along with Israel Broussard returning as her love interest, Carter. The sequel’s title, Happy Death Day 2U, should please fans, and it sounds like Tree will endure a different degree of hell than last time, given that the film’s synopsis states that “dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.”

Christopher Landon will return as writer and director, and he previously told Hollywood Reporter about his plans for the sequel (which is in production in New Orleans). “It’s definitely not what anyone is expecting,” Landon declared while fielding questions about whether the time loop curse was really broken. Regardless of what fresh hell Tree must face now, the Happy Death Day gang will hit theaters (again) for more head-bashing fun on Valentine’s Day 2019.

