If you picked up a comic book in the 1990s, you’re probably familiar with Rob Liefeld’s work. The writer and artist is notorious for co-creating popular characters Cable and Deadpool and his, let’s say, comically exaggerated drawings of women. Liefeld is also outspoken on Twitter (his bio includes “Started Image Comics, ruled planet Earth!”), where he has been recently criticizing Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

The former-Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is underperforming at the box office, despite being one of the most fun comic book movies in recent memory, having only earned $62 million after two weeks. Instead of coming to the film’s defense, Liefeld appears to be blaming the low gross on Harley’s outfits.

“Next time, more punk rock, less happy meal,” he tweeted, comparing one of Margot Robbie’s costumes in Birds of Prey to what Ronald McDonald wears. In another tweet, he wrote, “The Ronald McDonald look on Harley, not so much. Stick with the winning punk rock formula. Visual design and costuming matter.” Liefeld also brought up Harley’s skimpy costume in Suicide Squad, and how “the Deborah Harry inspired Harley is amazing. This is a great look for the character and for Margot.” It’s not hard to figure out what he’s implying: Birds of Prey failed because Harley didn’t dress “sexy enough.”

Next time, more punk rock, less happy meal. pic.twitter.com/M1xHUWaOQJ — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 17, 2020

The Ronald McDonald look on Harley, not so much. Stick with the winning punk rock formula. Visual design and costuming matter. pic.twitter.com/eoZdOz58tj — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 17, 2020

The Deborah Harry inspired Harley is amazing. This is a great look for the character and for Margot. pic.twitter.com/lpHJV20aHf — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 17, 2020

Margot Robbie has been outspoken about the discomfort she felt wearing Harley’s impractically tiny shorts and tight shirts in Suicide Squad (“As Margot, no, I don’t like wearing that. I’m eating burgers at lunchtime, and then you go do a scene where you’re hosed down and soaking wet in a white T-shirt, it’s so clingy and you’re self-conscious about it”) and her look was updated for Birds of Prey to make the character “less male gaze–y.” It’s a point that many of Liefeld’s followers on Twitter tried to get across to him.