If you picked up a comic book in the 1990s, you’re probably familiar with Rob Liefeld’s work. The writer and artist is notorious for co-creating popular characters Cable and Deadpool and his, let’s say, comically exaggerated drawings of women. Liefeld is also outspoken on Twitter (his bio includes “Started Image Comics, ruled planet Earth!”), where he has been recently criticizing Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.
The former-Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is underperforming at the box office, despite being one of the most fun comic book movies in recent memory, having only earned $62 million after two weeks. Instead of coming to the film’s defense, Liefeld appears to be blaming the low gross on Harley’s outfits.
“Next time, more punk rock, less happy meal,” he tweeted, comparing one of Margot Robbie’s costumes in Birds of Prey to what Ronald McDonald wears. In another tweet, he wrote, “The Ronald McDonald look on Harley, not so much. Stick with the winning punk rock formula. Visual design and costuming matter.” Liefeld also brought up Harley’s skimpy costume in Suicide Squad, and how “the Deborah Harry inspired Harley is amazing. This is a great look for the character and for Margot.” It’s not hard to figure out what he’s implying: Birds of Prey failed because Harley didn’t dress “sexy enough.”
Next time, more punk rock, less happy meal. pic.twitter.com/M1xHUWaOQJ
— robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 17, 2020
The Ronald McDonald look on Harley, not so much. Stick with the winning punk rock formula. Visual design and costuming matter. pic.twitter.com/eoZdOz58tj
— robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 17, 2020
The Deborah Harry inspired Harley is amazing. This is a great look for the character and for Margot. pic.twitter.com/lpHJV20aHf
— robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 17, 2020
Margot Robbie has been outspoken about the discomfort she felt wearing Harley’s impractically tiny shorts and tight shirts in Suicide Squad (“As Margot, no, I don’t like wearing that. I’m eating burgers at lunchtime, and then you go do a scene where you’re hosed down and soaking wet in a white T-shirt, it’s so clingy and you’re self-conscious about it”) and her look was updated for Birds of Prey to make the character “less male gaze–y.” It’s a point that many of Liefeld’s followers on Twitter tried to get across to him.
Women go through different fashion choices during breakup ups, Harley changing her clothes is not a difficult concept to comprehend. She wanted a new look. Happens all the fucking time.
— Juq (@JulepJones) February 18, 2020
sir you have absolutely no right to say anything about good female character costume designs pic.twitter.com/PPQKOM2jyS
— 🌙 (@beforemoonlight) February 18, 2020
Drew inspiration = Straight up copied Harry’s look. You don’t care about punk, you just want to ogle Robbie’s body.
— dolores quintana (@doloresquintana) February 18, 2020
Rob have you ever read a comic Harley changes outfits all the time. Changing your look drastically after a big/rough break up is also pretty standard. I love both costumes and find your criticisms in particular a bit hilarious given your issues around character design.
— 🍑🗡ProblematicPeach 🗡🍑 (@PeachWhisk3y) February 18, 2020
Don’t you act like Kate Hawley is that lazy of an artist. She tried damn hard to make a better costume but David Ayer wanted Harley to be appeal more to male gaze pic.twitter.com/BStTtSxkL7
— 🐻Nyanthony🐻 (@CaliforniaWells) February 18, 2020
Rob, you can like Harley’s look in both Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. Just because she isn’t showing as much skin doesn’t mean she isn’t exuding punk energy. #HarleyQuinn https://t.co/JN0eQy8xZF
— Tia Fabi (@TC_Stark) February 18, 2020
And if we’re bringing Debbie Harry into the discussion.
Harley would be delighted to wear that. Anyway, go see Birds of Prey. It’s good!
(Via The Mary Sue)