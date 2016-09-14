Warner Bros. on YouTube

Now that Suicide Squad is in the rearview mirror, we can think about all the good things DC’s much-maligned movie gave us. Jared Leto’s super-serious commitment to the totally edgy and twisted Joker was fun; it reminded everyone of how good Batman: The Animated Series is; and Margot Robbie.

Robbie, after winning roles in The Wolf of Wall Street, Focus, and The Legend of Tarzan, is now a bonafide star. Harley Quinn’s inclusion in Suicide Squad also inspired a lot of cosplay (just wait until Halloween — everyone will be dressed as Harley, Eleven from Stranger Things, or Sexy Donald Trump). We even dedicated an entire month to the women and men who dress up like Daddy’s Little Monster, but no one has replicated Robbie’s essence like Laura. Not only does she hail from Australia, like Robbie, she also looks a lot like her.

Laura, 21, told BuzzFeed Australia that she’s loved Harley since high school, but only recently started cosplaying as her. “I am just so thrilled I can bring smiles by dressing up and having fun,” she said. “I don’t think I ever want to stop cosplaying Harley.” Laura, who wants to do “my own take” on Harley in the near future, started a YouTube page for tips on how to master the Clown Princess of Crime’s style. You might want to bookmark it for October 31.