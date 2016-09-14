Even Margot Robbie Would Be Impressed By How Much This Cosplayer Looks Like Harley Quinn

#Harley Quinn #Suicide Squad #Cosplay
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.14.16
suicide-squad-harley-quinn-baseball-bat-0

Warner Bros. on YouTube

Now that Suicide Squad is in the rearview mirror, we can think about all the good things DC’s much-maligned movie gave us. Jared Leto’s super-serious commitment to the totally edgy and twisted Joker was fun; it reminded everyone of how good Batman: The Animated Series is; and Margot Robbie.

Robbie, after winning roles in The Wolf of Wall Street, Focus, and The Legend of Tarzan, is now a bonafide star. Harley Quinn’s inclusion in Suicide Squad also inspired a lot of cosplay (just wait until Halloween — everyone will be dressed as Harley, Eleven from Stranger Things, or Sexy Donald Trump). We even dedicated an entire month to the women and men who dress up like Daddy’s Little Monster, but no one has replicated Robbie’s essence like Laura. Not only does she hail from Australia, like Robbie, she also looks a lot like her.

Laura, 21, told BuzzFeed Australia that she’s loved Harley since high school, but only recently started cosplaying as her. “I am just so thrilled I can bring smiles by dressing up and having fun,” she said. “I don’t think I ever want to stop cosplaying Harley.” Laura, who wants to do “my own take” on Harley in the near future, started a YouTube page for tips on how to master the Clown Princess of Crime’s style. You might want to bookmark it for October 31.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harley Quinn#Suicide Squad#Cosplay
TAGSCOSPLAYharley quinnMARGOT ROBBIEsuicide squad

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP