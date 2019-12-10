Harley Quinn’s Joker-Centric ‘Suicide Squad’ Story Never Made Sense To Margot Robbie

Pretty much everything about Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) looks awesome, especially since the Suicide Squad spin-off is completely dropping its Joker subplot in favor of Margot Robbie’s title character. This means a story that, instead of dwelling a bit too long on Quinn’s ill-fated (and abusive) relationship with Jared Leto’s Joker, drops it entirely and moves forward with Gotham’s bad girl and her new group of frenemies. Even so, with the first Birds of Prey set visit reports going online, it seems Robbie still has plenty to say about Suicide Squad.

More specifically, it seems Robbie was as surprised, if not outright confused, by that film’s decision to highlight Quinn and Joker’s negative relationship in a more positive light. Or at all, for that matter. As the actress explained to Screen Rant:

“[Her] relationship with Joker always did confuse me the most. That was the thing that took me the longest to get my head around. In this film though we’re exploring her not being with Joker. And I actually understand the break-up. That’s something I feel like everyone can kind of understand and relate to in some ways. Though she deals with — like she blows things up, I don’t do that. I understand the motivation that spurred on that train of thought.”

Sorry, Leto. No one’s She’s just not into you.

