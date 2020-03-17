Over the past week, the number of postponed movie releases rapidly rose, given that studios released that folks wouldn’t want to sit in crowded theaters for a few months. Indeed, this past weekend’s box-office report was abysmal, and Universal announced on Monday that certain high-profile new releases, including The Hunt, would receive early VOD releases (for $19.99) in an effort to make up some of those losses. Now that AMC has closed all theaters for six-to-eight weeks (and other chains decided similarly), it seemed that slightly dated film releases might be out of luck? Not so fast.

Warner Bros. title Birds Of Prey, which renamed itself as Harley Quinn after underperforming at the box-office, received a vocal push from director Cathy Yan after Universal’s announcement. Yan tweeted, “I would not be opposed to putting Birds of Prey on VOD earlier.”

I would not be opposed to putting Birds of Prey on VOD earlier. https://t.co/TrKynikHLx — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 16, 2020

Well, she asked, and that might not have been the deciding factor for Warner Bros., but Yan shall receive. As the Wrap confirmed with the studio, Warner Bros. decided to make Birds Of Prey available earlier than expected. It’ll hit VOD on March 24, so everyone can enjoy watching Harley chase an egg sandwich through the streets of Gotham. A price for this movie hasn’t been set as of yet, although Collider reports that Ben Affleck’s The Way Back might also join the early VOD party.

