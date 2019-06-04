Harrison Ford Insists That ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Is Still Going To Happen

Paramount Pictures

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull came out in 2008, which was over 10 years ago. Before that, The Last Crusade debuted in 1989, which made for a nearly 20-year gap between the franchise’s third and fourth films. Meanwhile, the supposed fifth installment, which would yet again star Harrison Ford as the swashbuckling archeology professor who moonlights as a treasure hunter, is supposed to be in the works. Last time we heard, it was delayed until 2021, but it seems things are still on track.

That’s what legendary movie producer Frank Marshall told Uproxx last October. It’s also the gist of what Ford himself told Variety while promoting Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park at the destination’s recent grand opening. According to the actor, the Steven Spielberg-directed feature “should be starting to shoot sometime next year.” He also swore that he was “looking forward to it,” and that “things are coming along well” with the production.

We’ve been hearing about Indiana Jones 5 since at least 2015 when Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy first revealed plans for the sequel to the world. In the years that followed, however, we’ve heard bits about Spielberg and George Lucas’ involvement, the fact that Shia LeBeouf won’t be coming back, and who’s finally going to write the thing. Otherwise, official news of the film’s production plans has been released to the tune of that creepy wind sound that populates Last Crusade and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

